What factors shape the way we think about politics?
According to Pew Research Center, our “trust in government” has eroded over the last sixty years.
While there have been “modest” gains in support, factors like age, race, employment status, educational experience, and more impact how we view our federal institutions.
Today on the Wheelhouse, we journey through age groups, consider experiences, and offer a bit of a U.S. history lesson to shed some light on how Americans have formed their views about the government from the late 1950s to the present.
Plus, how can Gen Alpha engage with politics? How can adults help with kids’ civic development?
GUESTS:
- Mercy Quaye, Founder and President at The Narrative Project; Columnist for CT Mirror and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board
- Jonathan Wharton, Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University
- J. Baxter Oliphant, Senior researcher, Pew Research Center
- Sally Friedman, Associate professor of political science, University at Albany
- Jean Twenge, Professor of psychology, San Diego State University
- Elena Moore, Reporter, Washington desk, NPR
- Deborah Rivas-Drake, Ph.D., Professor of Education and Professor of Psychology, University of Michigan
- Christia Spears Brown, Ph.D., Associate Dean for Inclusive Excellence and Professor of Developmental, Social, and Health Psychology, University of Kentucky
- Rikesha L. Fry Brown, Ph.D., co-founder and Executive Director of the African American Honors Collective and Adjunct Professor, Clark Atlanta University
- Melissa Santos. Ph.D., Division Head, Pediatric Psychology, Connecticut Children’s
This show was edited together to feature thoughts and perspectives from people of various backgrounds. You will hear past interviews, including discussions from the April 10, 2024, “How to Talk to Kids about the 2024 Presidential Election” and the August 7, 2024, “Politics Across the Generations”.
