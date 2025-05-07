What factors shape the way we think about politics?

According to Pew Research Center, our “ trust in government ” has eroded over the last sixty years.

While there have been “modest” gains in support, factors like age, race, employment status, educational experience, and more impact how we view our federal institutions.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we journey through age groups, consider experiences, and offer a bit of a U.S. history lesson to shed some light on how Americans have formed their views about the government from the late 1950s to the present.

Plus, how can Gen Alpha engage with politics? How can adults help with kids’ civic development?

This show was edited together to feature thoughts and perspectives from people of various backgrounds. You will hear past interviews, including discussions from the April 10, 2024, “ How to Talk to Kids about the 2024 Presidential Election ” and the August 7, 2024, “ Politics Across the Generations ”.

