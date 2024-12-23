Sundays 6:00 PM

To the Best of Our Knowledge is a Peabody award-winning national public radio show that explores big ideas and beautiful questions. Deep interviews with philosophers, writers, artists, scientists, historians, and others help listeners find new sources of meaning, purpose, and wonder in daily life. Whether it’s about bees, poetry, skin, or psychedelics, every episode is an intimate, sound-rich journey into open-minded, open-hearted conversations. Warm and engaging, TTBOOK helps listeners feel less alone and more connected – to our common humanity and to the world we share.

TTBOOK is produced in Madison, Wisconsin, at Wisconsin Public Radio, and is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.