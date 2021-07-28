White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Discusses Waterbury Roots; Big Developments In New Haven Mayor's Race
How did her days growing up in Waterbury influence her work? And what is the Biden administration doing to address climate change?
Also, there was a major development in the New Haven mayor’s race last night, as challenger Karen DuBois-Walton dropped out at the start of the town committee meeting to endorse a candidate.
Guests:
- Brenda Mallory -- White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair
- Jonathan Wharton -- Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs and Grad School Associate Dean at Southern Connecticut State University
- Justin Elicker -- Mayor of New Haven
