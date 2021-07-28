© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Discusses Waterbury Roots; Big Developments In New Haven Mayor's Race

Published July 28, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT
BRENDA MALLORY
Caroline Brehman
/
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
UNITED STATES - JUNE 20: Brenda Mallory, chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, poses for a portrait in her office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

How did her days growing up in Waterbury influence her work? And what is the Biden administration doing to address climate change?

Also, there was a major development in the New Haven mayor’s race last night, as challenger Karen DuBois-Walton dropped out at the start of the town committee meeting to endorse a candidate.

Guests:

  • Brenda Mallory -- White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair
  • Jonathan Wharton -- Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs and Grad School Associate Dean at Southern Connecticut State University
  • Justin Elicker -- Mayor of New Haven

We want to hear from you!

