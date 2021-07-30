© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

The Future of Low Wage Work

Published July 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
Adam Fagen
Flickr
Katz's Delicatessen, Lower East Side, New York, NY

The job market might be picking up, but with many companies offering the same low wages as before the pandemic, many workers aren’t in a rush to go back.

This hour, we talk about the future of low wage work. Many businesses are having to increase their wages and offer better benefits to attract workers.

We’ll hear from experts on the current post pandemic labor market.

Are you applying for a job? What are you looking for in your next employer?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS

  • Scott Dolch - Executive Director, Connecticut Restaurant Association
  • Molly Kinder - Fellow at the Brookings Institution
  • Brandi Killoran - Owner of Birdcode Hot Chicken in West Hartford, Connecticut
  • Rob Baril - President of SEIU 1199

economy
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live.
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public's host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program.
