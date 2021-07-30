The job market might be picking up, but with many companies offering the same low wages as before the pandemic, many workers aren’t in a rush to go back.

This hour, we talk about the future of low wage work. Many businesses are having to increase their wages and offer better benefits to attract workers.

We’ll hear from experts on the current post pandemic labor market.

Are you applying for a job? What are you looking for in your next employer?

We want to hear from you.

