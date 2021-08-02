© 2021 Connecticut Public

Connecticut West Indians Reflect On Emancipation Day And Legacy Of Atlantic Slavery

Published August 2, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
A poster for an event commemorating West Indian Emancipation Day in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1849
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US, and it’s now a federal holiday. But Juneteenth isn’t the only holiday that recognizes the legal end of slavery in the Americas.

August 1st is Emancipation Day in many English-speaking countries across the Caribbean.

This hour, we talk about the history of slavery and emancipation in the West Indies.
We want to hear from you. Are you a Connecticut resident of West Indian descent?

GUESTS:

  • Sandra Taitt-Eaddy - family historian, certified teacher and independent historical researcher with a masters in Public History from Central Connecticut State University
  • Fiona Vernal - Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn
  • Dexter Gabriel - Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn

Cat Pastor and Maisy Carvalho contributed to this show.

Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
