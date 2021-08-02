Connecticut West Indians Reflect On Emancipation Day And Legacy Of Atlantic Slavery

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US, and it’s now a federal holiday. But Juneteenth isn’t the only holiday that recognizes the legal end of slavery in the Americas.

August 1st is Emancipation Day in many English-speaking countries across the Caribbean.

This hour, we talk about the history of slavery and emancipation in the West Indies.

We want to hear from you. Are you a Connecticut resident of West Indian descent?

GUESTS:



Sandra Taitt-Eaddy - family historian, certified teacher and independent historical researcher with a masters in Public History from Central Connecticut State University

family historian, certified teacher and independent historical researcher with a masters in Public History from Central Connecticut State University Fiona Vernal - Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn

Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn Dexter Gabriel - Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn

Cat Pastor and Maisy Carvalho contributed to this show.