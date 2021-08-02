Connecticut West Indians Reflect On Emancipation Day And Legacy Of Atlantic Slavery
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US, and it’s now a federal holiday. But Juneteenth isn’t the only holiday that recognizes the legal end of slavery in the Americas.
August 1st is Emancipation Day in many English-speaking countries across the Caribbean.
This hour, we talk about the history of slavery and emancipation in the West Indies.
We want to hear from you. Are you a Connecticut resident of West Indian descent?
GUESTS:
- Sandra Taitt-Eaddy - family historian, certified teacher and independent historical researcher with a masters in Public History from Central Connecticut State University
- Fiona Vernal - Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn
- Dexter Gabriel - Assistant Professor of History and Africana Studies at UConn
Cat Pastor and Maisy Carvalho contributed to this show.