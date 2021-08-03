© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Back To The HYBRID Grind

Published August 3, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT
Office.jpg
Phil Whitehouse
/
Creative Commons

Employers want employees to come back to the office, but after 16 months of remote work, not everyone is anxious to return to cubicles and endless coffee.

Today, Alexandra Samuel, author of Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work . . . Wherever You Are joins us to talk about the benefits and drawbacks of going back to the office.

Later, the old office setup might not work in the new hybrid world. Companies are changing their layouts to accommodate more collaboration.

Are you ready to go back to the office?

Tags

Where We Liveworkeconomy
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
