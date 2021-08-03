Back To The HYBRID Grind

Employers want employees to come back to the office, but after 16 months of remote work, not everyone is anxious to return to cubicles and endless coffee.

Today, Alexandra Samuel, author of Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work . . . Wherever You Are joins us to talk about the benefits and drawbacks of going back to the office.

Later, the old office setup might not work in the new hybrid world. Companies are changing their layouts to accommodate more collaboration.

Are you ready to go back to the office?