Logan To Challenge Hayes In 5th Congressional District

What does former state senator George Logan think of a billion dollar infrastructure bill moving through Congress, and the billions of dollars of COVID relief funds already approved? And is Logan familiar enough with the district, since he doesn’t live there?

Guests:

George Logan — Republican Candidate in Western Connecticut's Fifth Congressional District

Republican Candidate in Western Connecticut's Fifth Congressional District Christine Stuart — Owner and editor in chief of Connecticut News Junkie and a reporter for NBC Connecticut

We want to hear from you!