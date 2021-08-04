© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Logan To Challenge Hayes In 5th Congressional District

Published August 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Photo of Connecticut Congressional candidate George Logan.
Mark Pazniokas
/
CT Mirror
Republican Connecticut Fifth District Congressional candidate George Logan.

What does former state senator George Logan think of a billion dollar infrastructure bill moving through Congress, and the billions of dollars of COVID relief funds already approved? And is Logan familiar enough with the district, since he doesn’t live there?

Guests:

  • George Logan — Republican Candidate in Western Connecticut's Fifth Congressional District
  • Christine Stuart — Owner and editor in chief of Connecticut News Junkie and a reporter for NBC Connecticut

We want to hear from you!

Tags

Where We LiveWhere We Live
Stay Connected
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil