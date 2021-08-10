© 2021 Connecticut Public

Covid Has Taken A Toll On College Students' Mental Health. How Will Schools Respond?

Published August 10, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT
College can be a challenging and stressful time for many students, even without a global pandemic.

Covid-19 has taken a toll on college students' mental health, from online classes to family stress. This hour, we look at how some colleges are preparing for students' mental health needs upon returning to campus in the fall.

We hear from students and counselors in Connecticut, and we want to hear from you, too. Are you a college student? Are you ready to return to campus?

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Nicholas Pinkerton - Director of Counseling Services at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut
  • Jenny Sortini - Student at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut, and and Student Wellness Education and Empowerment Team (s.w.e.e.t) peer educator
  • Judy Reilly-Roberts - Counselor at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, Connecticut
  • Scott Jaschik - Editor of Inside Higher Ed

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

