Connecticut Involved In New York Court Fight Over Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan

Published August 18, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio

This hour, the state is part of what could be a last-ditch effort to stop Stamford-based Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan from being approved in an ongoing court hearing in New York.

“It’s a goal-line stand for families in Connecticut. It’s a goal-line stand for victims, and the 14-hundred families that will have an empty chair over the holidays,” said State Attorney General William Tong.

Tong discusses Connecticut’s legal efforts to seek accountability for the opioid crisis.

Hartford Courant politics reporter Daniela Altimari analyzes the special election in Greenwich, and the implications of the recently-released census numbers.

Guests:

  • William Tong -- Connecticut Attorney General
  • Daniela Altimari -- Hartford Courant Politics Reporter
