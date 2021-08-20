A Frank Discussion About Menopause With Dr. Jen Gunter

What happens to women’s bodies during menopause? This hour, a frank conversation with OB/GYN Jen Gunter about what your mother probably called “The Change.” Dr. Gunter is the bestselling author of The Vagina Bible and most recently, The Menopause Manifesto.

Why is menopause such a mystery? As a culture, we don’t talk about menopause. In fact, women get the message that this normal biological transition is somehow shameful: an ending to vitality and productivity. We dispel myths about menopause. What questions do you have?

Listen live Friday at 9:00 AM.

GUEST:Dr. Jen Gunter - OB/GYN, women’s health advocate, and New York Times columnist. She’s the author of The Vagina Bible, and her latest book, The Menopause Manifesto was published in May. Visit her webiste for more information about her work. (@DrJenGunter)

