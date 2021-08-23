© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Assessing The Impact Of Tropical Storm Henri In Connecticut

Published August 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT
Tropical Storm Henri
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A boarded-up home at Chalker Beach in Old Saybrook, with messages for Tropical Storm Henri and past storms.

Although we were spared the worst case scenario, Tropical storm Henri brought heavy rain and power outages to Connecticut residents. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about the storm’s impact in the state.
Criticized for its response to storm Isaias last year, Eversource said it was prepared for Henri. But if the storm hit head on, nearly 7 out of 10 customers could have been out of power for up to 21 days.

This hour, we’re assessing storm damage across the state.

GUESTS:

  • Ned Lamont - Governor of the State of Connecticut
  • Frankie Graziano - Reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Alycia Santili - Executive Director at Project Access New Haven; resident of East Shore, New Haven
  • Garett Argianas - Meteorologist, Connecticut Public
  • Christopher Lippke - First Selectman of Canterbury
  • Ellen Zoppo-Sassu - Mayor of Bristol
  • Kyle DeLucia - Owner of K&J Tree Service, Hamden & Norwalk 
  • Mitch Gross - Eversource Spokesperson
  • Diego Cerrai - Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UCONN; Manager of the Eversource Energy Center at UConn
Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
