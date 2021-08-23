Assessing The Impact Of Tropical Storm Henri In Connecticut

Although we were spared the worst case scenario, Tropical storm Henri brought heavy rain and power outages to Connecticut residents. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about the storm’s impact in the state.

Criticized for its response to storm Isaias last year, Eversource said it was prepared for Henri. But if the storm hit head on, nearly 7 out of 10 customers could have been out of power for up to 21 days.

This hour, we’re assessing storm damage across the state.

GUESTS:

