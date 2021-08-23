Assessing The Impact Of Tropical Storm Henri In Connecticut
Although we were spared the worst case scenario, Tropical storm Henri brought heavy rain and power outages to Connecticut residents. This hour on Where We Live, we talk about the storm’s impact in the state.
Criticized for its response to storm Isaias last year, Eversource said it was prepared for Henri. But if the storm hit head on, nearly 7 out of 10 customers could have been out of power for up to 21 days.
This hour, we’re assessing storm damage across the state.
GUESTS:
- Ned Lamont - Governor of the State of Connecticut
- Frankie Graziano - Reporter, Connecticut Public
- Alycia Santili - Executive Director at Project Access New Haven; resident of East Shore, New Haven
- Garett Argianas - Meteorologist, Connecticut Public
- Christopher Lippke - First Selectman of Canterbury
- Ellen Zoppo-Sassu - Mayor of Bristol
- Kyle DeLucia - Owner of K&J Tree Service, Hamden & Norwalk
- Mitch Gross - Eversource Spokesperson
- Diego Cerrai - Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UCONN; Manager of the Eversource Energy Center at UConn