An Interview With The Incoming Commissioner Of The Department Of Public Health, Dr. Manisha Juthani

Published August 24, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT
Manisha Juthani WWL.jpg
Yale School of Medicine
/
Dr. Manisha Juthani

Gov. Ned Lamont’s nominee Dr. Manisha Juthani, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Medicine, will assume the role of Commissioner of the state Department of Public Health on September 20. Dr. Juthani’s appointment comes at a time when the COVID-19 positivity rate is at 3.5% statewide, with some towns crossing as high as 9%.

In this hour of Where We Live, we discuss the implications of a full FDA approval of the first ever COVID-19 vaccine – from Pfizer-BioNTech - and what this implies for vaccine uptake as children return to school this fall amidst the Delta, Lambda and other variants. The vaccination rate stands at 64.9% in Connecticut, and is lower for Black and Hispanic residents.

We hear in detail about the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ plans to begin offering COVID-19 booster shots in the fall, and address commonly discussed concerns and fears on social media. We also weigh in people’s demands for freedom to not mask up or vaccinate in the face of mandates.

GUEST:

  • Dr. Manisha Juthani - Associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at Yale School of Medicine, and of epidemiology (microbial diseases) at Yale School of Public Health. Dr. Jutani is Governor Ned Lamont’s appointee to become the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health, effective September 20th.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan