© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

State, Towns, Beef Up Contact Tracing Again: Is It Working?

Published August 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT
317121-C_ResponseCorp_SM_House_1200x675-1.jpg

The Connecticut Department of Health has extended its contact tracing program ContaCT to May 2022, after which the program will transition entirely to local health departments, a move originally planned for Aug 27, 2021.

The department’s move comes at a time when the state’s positivity rate is at 3.10%, and is expected to climb during the coming winter months. Connecticut has reported 372,069 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, with 380 hospitalizations currently. COVID-19 deaths rose to 8,355 as of Aug 30, 2021.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about State and town health departments using people and data to keep us safe from the delta and other variants. How well is it working?

GUESTS:

  • Michael Luongo -Investigative reporter and former contact tracer, New York City
  • Lea Zimany - Contact tracer, Connecticut Department of Public Health.
  • Hemi Tewarson - Executive Director, the National Academy for State Health Policy.
  • Emily DiSalvo - Reporter, CT News Junkie
  • Kevin Elak: Acting Director, Middletown Department of Health
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil