A Look At Shared Housing Today
For much of the pandemic, the place we live and the people we live with have become our entire world.
Almost one in three Americans lives in a “doubled up” household: with other adults who aren’t their partner or college-aged child.
This hour, we talk about sharing living spaces.
Cost is a big factor in housing arrangements, but living with roommates also has social implications.
GUESTS:
- Kim Velsey - Reporter for New York Magazine’s real estate and design website, Curbed
- Jennifer Molinsky - Senior Research Associate at the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard
- Devin Michelle Bunten - Assistant Professor of Urban Economics and Housing at MIT
Cat Pastor contributed to this show that originally aired August 5, 2021.