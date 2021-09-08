Final Connecticut Hurdle For Sports Betting, Online Casino Games?

This hour, what could a key decision from the Bureau of Indian Affairs mean for Connecticut’s gambling expansion plans?

We look at the future of online sports betting and other forms of gambling in the state and how they could affect young people.

Cathy Osten -- Connecticut State Senator and General Assembly Public Safety Committee Co-chair

Connecticut State Senator and General Assembly Public Safety Committee Co-chair

Yoga Kammili -- UConn Fourth Year Medical Student

UConn Fourth Year Medical Student

Brian Hallenbeck -- Reporter for The Day of New London covering gaming, business, and tourism

We want to hear from you.