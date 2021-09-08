© 2021 Connecticut Public

Final Connecticut Hurdle For Sports Betting, Online Casino Games?

Published September 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Mohegan Sun has retrofitted a few blackjack tables with Plexiglas barriers to protect dealers and gamblers during COVID.
CLOE POISSON
/
CTMIRROR.ORG
Mohegan Sun has retrofitted a few blackjack tables with Plexiglas barriers to protect dealers and gamblers during COVID.

This hour, what could a key decision from the Bureau of Indian Affairs mean for Connecticut’s gambling expansion plans?

We look at the future of online sports betting and other forms of gambling in the state and how they could affect young people.

  • Cathy Osten -- Connecticut State Senator and General Assembly Public Safety Committee Co-chair
  • Yoga Kammili -- UConn Fourth Year Medical Student
  • Brian Hallenbeck -- Reporter for The Day of New London covering gaming, business, and tourism

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer
