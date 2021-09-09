Adam Harris: Fixing Racism In Higher Education

In 1831, Simeon Jocelyn, a New Haven abolitionist, tried to establish a Black college near Yale.

Now Adam Harris, the author of The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right, documents this ill-fated attempt — and others nationally — to establish institutions of learning for African-Americans against the tide of public and legislative opposition.

Harris also examines a long history of underfunding Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and how Black students are affected, to this day, by a lack of investment and equity in higher education.

What’s next? Harris explains.

