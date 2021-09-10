© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Remember: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Published September 10, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT
Visitors observe the 9/11 Memorial South Pool in New York City. The twin reflecting pools were built at the site of the former World Trade Center complex.
The 9/11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, CT on July 07, 2021.
Sherwood Island 9/11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, CT on July 07, 2021.
This weekend the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Nearly 3000 people died, 161 of them had connections to Connecticut.

Today , we hear from New Canaan resident, Mary Fetchet, co-founder of an advocacy group for families impacted by 9-11.

First we talk with Connecticut Public’s Diane Orson about her reporting on that day and her recent documentary.

And we want to hear from you, too. What does the 20th anniversary of 9-11 mean to you?

GUESTS:

  • Diane Orson - Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief at Connecticut Public
  • Mary Fetchet- Founding Director of Voices Center for Resilience.
  • Sandy Zajac - Publicity Chair and member of Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
