Where We Remember: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

This weekend the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Nearly 3000 people died, 161 of them had connections to Connecticut.

Today , we hear from New Canaan resident, Mary Fetchet, co-founder of an advocacy group for families impacted by 9-11.

First we talk with Connecticut Public’s Diane Orson about her reporting on that day and her recent documentary.

And we want to hear from you, too. What does the 20th anniversary of 9-11 mean to you?

GUESTS:

