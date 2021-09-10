Where We Remember: Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
1 of 3 — 9/11 Memorial Cutline
Visitors observe the 9/11 Memorial South Pool in New York City. The twin reflecting pools were built at the site of the former World Trade Center complex.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
2 of 3 — Cutline: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning
The 9/11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, CT on July 07, 2021.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
3 of 3 — Cutline: 20 Years After 9/11: Memorials, Memory And Meaning
Sherwood Island 9/11 Memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, CT on July 07, 2021.
Tony Spinelli/Connecticut Public
This weekend the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Nearly 3000 people died, 161 of them had connections to Connecticut.
Today , we hear from New Canaan resident, Mary Fetchet, co-founder of an advocacy group for families impacted by 9-11.
First we talk with Connecticut Public’s Diane Orson about her reporting on that day and her recent documentary.
And we want to hear from you, too. What does the 20th anniversary of 9-11 mean to you?
GUESTS:
- Diane Orson - Deputy News Director and Southern Connecticut Bureau Chief at Connecticut Public
- Mary Fetchet- Founding Director of Voices Center for Resilience.
- Sandy Zajac - Publicity Chair and member of Middlesex Hospital Vocal Chords