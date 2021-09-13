Creating A Climate Resilient Connecticut

Hurricane Ida brought 3-8 inches of rain to Connecticut causing flooding and damage to our coast.

Scientists say New Englanders should expect more extreme weather events in the future due to climate change.

Today, we hear what Connecticut can do to prepare for an increasing number of strong storms.

Save the Sound joins us. The organization focuses on ways to make our shoreline more resilient.

How have this summer’s storm impacted your home and your community?

Later, we hear from New England's Apple Cider Donut Reviewer!

GUESTS:

