Creating A Climate Resilient Connecticut

Published September 13, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Flooding along the Farmington River in Simsbury Connecticut, September 03, 2021.

Hurricane Ida brought 3-8 inches of rain to Connecticut causing flooding and damage to our coast.

Scientists say New Englanders should expect more extreme weather events in the future due to climate change.

Today, we hear what Connecticut can do to prepare for an increasing number of strong storms.

Save the Sound joins us. The organization focuses on ways to make our shoreline more resilient.

How have this summer’s storm impacted your home and your community?

Later, we hear from New England's Apple Cider Donut Reviewer!

GUESTS:

  • Greta Moran - Senior Reporter at Civil Eats
  • Rodger Phillips - Farmer and owner Sub Edge Farm
  • Curt Johnson - President of Save The Sound
  • Alex Schwartz - The Cider Donuteur
Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
