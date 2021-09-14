© 2021 Connecticut Public

Grit And Games: Getting To The Paralympics, A Connecticut Story

Published September 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT
Olympic Diving

Six athletes with disabilities — and with ties to Connecticut — represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, bringing home four medals.

Fairfield University trained two medaling para swimmers, Colleen Young and Matthew Torres,  while Laura Goodkind,10th in the trunk and arms mixed double sculls in the 2016 Paralympics, most recently won the PR2 mixed doubles sculls at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

Children with disabilities are placed with integrated sports teams, designed by the Special Olympics Connecticut, in nearly all schools across the state.

GUESTS

  • Matthew Torres - Para-swimming Bronze Medalist, Paralympics Tokyo 2020; Junior at Fairfield University
  • Anthony Bruno - Head Coach, Men’s and Women’s, Swimming and Diving, Fairfield University 
  • Laura Goodkind - Two-time Paralympian, Para-rowing (2016, 2020). Graduate of The Forman School, Litchfield
  • Maggie Vanoni -Sports Reporter, Hearst 
  • Beau Doherty - President, Special Olympics Connecticut 
Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She's been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She's reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
