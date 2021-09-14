Grit And Games: Getting To The Paralympics, A Connecticut Story

Six athletes with disabilities — and with ties to Connecticut — represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, bringing home four medals.

Fairfield University trained two medaling para swimmers, Colleen Young and Matthew Torres, while Laura Goodkind,10th in the trunk and arms mixed double sculls in the 2016 Paralympics, most recently won the PR2 mixed doubles sculls at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

Children with disabilities are placed with integrated sports teams, designed by the Special Olympics Connecticut, in nearly all schools across the state.

