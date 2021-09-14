Grit And Games: Getting To The Paralympics, A Connecticut Story
Six athletes with disabilities — and with ties to Connecticut — represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, bringing home four medals.
Fairfield University trained two medaling para swimmers, Colleen Young and Matthew Torres, while Laura Goodkind,10th in the trunk and arms mixed double sculls in the 2016 Paralympics, most recently won the PR2 mixed doubles sculls at the 2020 Olympic Trials.
Children with disabilities are placed with integrated sports teams, designed by the Special Olympics Connecticut, in nearly all schools across the state.
GUESTS
- Matthew Torres - Para-swimming Bronze Medalist, Paralympics Tokyo 2020; Junior at Fairfield University
- Anthony Bruno - Head Coach, Men’s and Women’s, Swimming and Diving, Fairfield University
- Laura Goodkind - Two-time Paralympian, Para-rowing (2016, 2020). Graduate of The Forman School, Litchfield
- Maggie Vanoni -Sports Reporter, Hearst
- Beau Doherty - President, Special Olympics Connecticut