25 Years With Our Favorite Aardvark: What Arthur Taught Us

After 25 seasons, the beloved children’s TV series Arthur will end in 2022.

Today, we talk about this groundbreaking animated series about an aardvark and his friends. We learn about the impact of children's programs.

Arthur has tackled a number of challenging issues like bullying, cancer, and even the importance of mask wearing!

Coming up, we hear from one of the voice actor’s on the show, Jason Szwimer who played Arthur’s pesky sister D.W. from 2002 to 2006.

Did you grow up watching Arthur, or do you watch it with your kids now?

GUESTS:

