© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

25 Years With Our Favorite Aardvark: What Arthur Taught Us

Published September 16, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT
Arthur first aired on PBS KIDS in 1996.
Arthur first aired on PBS KIDS in 1996.

After 25 seasons, the beloved children’s TV series Arthur will end in 2022.

Today, we talk about this groundbreaking animated series about an aardvark and his friends. We learn about the impact of children's programs.

Arthur has tackled a number of challenging issues like bullying, cancer, and even the importance of mask wearing!

Coming up, we hear from one of the voice actor’s on the show, Jason Szwimer who played Arthur’s pesky sister D.W. from 2002 to 2006.

Did you grow up watching Arthur, or do you watch it with your kids now?

GUESTS:

  • Eric Deggan - NPR’s TV Critic
  • Jason Szwimer - Podcast Host of Finding D.W. and voice of D.W. on Arthur from 2002 - 2006
  • Ginger Brown - Children’s television producer and professor at New York University.
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible