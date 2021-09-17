Women In A Male Art World — By Her ­Hand: Artemisia Gentileschi and Women Artists in Italy: 1500-1800

2 of 9 — Artemisia Gentileschi, Judith and Her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes, c. 1623–25. Oil on canvas.

Artemisia Gentileschi, Judith and Her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes, c. 1623–25. Oil on canvas.

Detroit Institute of Arts, Gift of Mr. Leslie H. Green.