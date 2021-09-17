© 2021 Connecticut Public

Women In A Male Art World — By Her ­Hand: Artemisia Gentileschi and Women Artists in Italy: 1500-1800

Published September 17, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Artemisia Gentileschi, Self-Portrait as a Lute Player, c. 1615–18. Oil on canvas.
Artemisia Gentileschi, Self-Portrait as a Lute Player, c. 1615–18. Oil on canvas.
Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Charles H. Schwartz Endowment Fund.
Artemisia Gentileschi, Judith and Her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes, c. 1623–25. Oil on canvas.
Artemisia Gentileschi, Judith and Her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes, c. 1623–25. Oil on canvas.
Detroit Institute of Arts, Gift of Mr. Leslie H. Green.
Elisabetta Sirani, Portia Wounding her Thigh, 1664. Oil on canvas. Museo della Città di Bologna, Bologna, Italy.
Elisabetta Sirani, Portia Wounding her Thigh, 1664. Oil on canvas. Museo della Città di Bologna, Bologna, Italy.
Collezioni d’Arte e di Storia della Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio in Bologna.
Rosalba Carriera, Allegory of Faith (A Sibyl?), early to mid-1720's. Pastel on paper.
Rosalba Carriera, Allegory of Faith (A Sibyl?), early to mid-1720’s. Pastel on paper.
Private Collection.
Artemisia Gentileschi, Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, 1620-25. Oil on canvas. Venice Fondazione Musei Civici, Palazzo Ducale on long-term loan from a private collection.
Artemisia Gentileschi, Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, 1620-25. Oil on canvas. Venice Fondazione Musei Civici, Palazzo Ducale on long-term loan from a private collection.
Photo by Dominique Provost Art Photography - Bruges, Belgium.
Mary Bradish Titcomb (1856–1927) Morning at Boxwood, ca. 1910, Oil on canvas.
Mary Bradish Titcomb (1856–1927) Morning at Boxwood, ca. 1910, Oil on canvas.
Florence Griswold Museum, Purchase
Sampler, 1834 American, Connecticut, Lebanon, Hannah Loring (1822–1844)
Sampler, 1834 American, Connecticut, Lebanon, Hannah Loring (1822–1844)
Hannah Loring (1822–1844)
8 of 9  — Quillwork shadow box
Quillwork shadow box, Bridget Noyes, American, Stonington, Connecticut, 1708-1774, Paper, shells, wax, gum Arabic, silver wire, mica, and pine
Bridget Noyes
Sampler, 1795, American, Connecticut, New Haven
Sampler, 1795, American, Connecticut, New Haven
Grace Mix (1785–1813)

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibit By Her ­Hand: Artemisia Gentileschi and Women Artists in Italy: 1500-1800 (Sept. 30, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022) brings to Connecticut paintings by Italian women in a male-dominated art world.

Who do you think of when you think of Italian art?

Michelangelo? Botticelli? Caravaggio? Bernini? And in contemporary times, Modigliani.

Why haven’t we heard of the women?

In Connecticut, girls were making needlework schoolgirl art that evolved into samplers — the more intricate and beautiful, the higher the young woman’s eligibility as a wife.

The sociologist Taylor Whitten Brown in an Art Market 2019 report pointed out that in “more explicitly sexist eras of art history, the textile arts were a medium that women were permitted and encouraged to adopt.” Brown cites architect Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus School, that women worked best in two dimensions, and they should weave instead of studying architecture and design.

And in Old Lyme, female American impressionists created masterpieces at the Florence Griswold artists’ colony in Old Lyme.

GUESTS:

  • Oliver Tostmann - Curator, By Her ­Hand: Artemisia Gentileschi and Women Artists in Italy, Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
  • Brandy Culp - Curator, American Decorative Arts, Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
  • Rebekah Beaulieu - Director, Florence Griswold Museum
Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
