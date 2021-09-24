© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Do It For The Gram: Unpacking Instagram Use Among Kids

Published September 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
The endless Instagram scroll; we know it’s impacting our lives but what do we really know about how it’s impacting kids?

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that researchers inside Instagram know that their app is making teenage girls feel worse about themselves.

This hour, we talk about the real implications of social media use among adolescents and how influencers are affecting their self esteem.

We hear from Dr Catherine Steiner-Adair, a psychologist and author of “The Big Disconnect: Protecting Childhood and Family Relationships in the Digital Age.”

How’s your relationship with Instagram? What about your child’s?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
