Do It For The Gram: Unpacking Instagram Use Among Kids

The endless Instagram scroll; we know it’s impacting our lives but what do we really know about how it’s impacting kids?

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that researchers inside Instagram know that their app is making teenage girls feel worse about themselves.

This hour, we talk about the real implications of social media use among adolescents and how influencers are affecting their self esteem.

We hear from Dr Catherine Steiner-Adair, a psychologist and author of “The Big Disconnect: Protecting Childhood and Family Relationships in the Digital Age.”

How’s your relationship with Instagram? What about your child’s?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

