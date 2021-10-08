© 2021 Connecticut Public

The adventures of real life Captain Nemo, Robert Ballard

Published October 8, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT
148_50_01-amelia-search-ballard.jpg
In 2019, Nautilus plied the Pacific waters off the island of Nikumaroro, searching for any sign of Amelia EarhartÕs lost plane. In the cool, dark control room, we kept a 24-hour vigil. (Gabriel Scarlett/National Geographic Image Collection)

In 1985, Robert Ballard discovered the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland. But his explorations didn’t stop there!

This hour, Robert Ballard joins us to discuss his new book Into The Deep: A Memoir From The Man Who Found Titanic. We talk about the Titanic and all of Ballard’s amazing adventures including discovering the Bismarck, a German battleship.

We’ll also talk about his recent exploration to try to find Amelia Earhart’s airplane.

GUEST:
Robert Ballard - Author of Into The Deep: A Memoir From The Man Who Found the Titanic

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired August 30, 2021.

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
