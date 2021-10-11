Measuring the real cost of racism

Is it possible to quantify the actual cost of racism on individuals and on our country?

Economist Dana Peterson has looked at the racial gaps in housing, employment, and credit among others. She says racism has cost the US economy $16 trillion dollars over the last two decades. Peterson’s report is the focus of a recent panel discussion moderated by Where We Live host, Lucy Nalpathanchil.

Today, we hear that virtual conversation with Dana Peterson, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, and Jay Williams, President of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

They share their personal stories and their views on how communities in Connecticut can work on reducing the racial wealth gap.

