Measuring the real cost of racism

Published October 11, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT
Is it possible to quantify the actual cost of racism on individuals and on our country?

Economist Dana Peterson has looked at the racial gaps in housing, employment, and credit among others. She says racism has cost the US economy $16 trillion dollars over the last two decades. Peterson’s report is the focus of a recent panel discussion moderated by Where We Live host, Lucy Nalpathanchil.

Today, we hear that virtual conversation with Dana Peterson, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, and Jay Williams, President of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

They share their personal stories and their views on how communities in Connecticut can work on reducing the racial wealth gap.

GUESTS

  • Dana Peterson - Chief Economist at The Conference Board
  • William Tong - Connecticut Attorney General
  • Jay Williams - President of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
