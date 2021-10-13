Gender bias in academic medicine

The ongoing pandemic is driving the demand for online negotiation courses designed for female physicians.

Data shows that the wage gap between male and female physicians was 28%, with male doctors earning over $116,000 more annually than their female counterparts. The 2020 Physician Compensation Report from Doximity shows that female physicians in Hartford earned among the least nationally at $239,897 per year, compared to $299,036 earned by female physicians across the U.S.

Even at the highest level in academic medicine, women department chairs were paid $0.88 for $1 earned by men.

It doesn’t stop there.

Across professions, mothers were nearly twice as likely as fathers to say taking time off had a negative impact on their job or career. Pew Research found that among employees who took leave from work in the two years following the birth or adoption of their child, 25% of women reported a negative impact at work, compared with 13% of men.

What role do medical institutions play in narrowing the gender bias? How much of the onus is on women physicians, and how close are we, as a society, to removing barriers to women at the workplace?

GUESTS:

