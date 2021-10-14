With more options for gambling in Connecticut, there's a focus on preventing addiction
An estimated two million adults have a gambling disorder, that’s according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.
And studies show that as many as 7 percent of young people struggle with problem gambling.
This hour, we hear the story of a Connecticut man in recovery for his gambling addiction and learn about treatment.
With sports betting and online gambling now available in Connecticut, what will this mean for residents?
We want to hear from you.
GUESTS:
- Tom Ferrari - resident of Meriden, Connecticut
- Barbara Kalpin - Peer Counselor at the Better Choice Program.
- Melodie Keen - Clinical Manager of Gambling services at Connecticut Renaissance providing services to Norwalk, Stamford, and Bridgeport
- Diana Goode - Executive Director of the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling