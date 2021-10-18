Some politicians are using Holocaust analogies as anti-vaccine rhetoric

Republican state representative, Anne Dauphinais recently criticized Governor Lamont over his vaccine and mask mandates comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

She’s not the first politician to reference Nazi Germany and the Holocaust to criticize public health rules in the pandemic.

Today, we talk about why these analogies are harmful. Avinoam Patt, Director of the Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life at the University of Connecticut joins us.

Do these references and jokes in popular culture point to the need for better Holocaust education?

Later, we’re going to talk about a really interesting story that brought an anthropologist and an archaeologist together after Superstorm Sandy. To learn more about this story, register for this free virtual event “Forensic Analysis of the Lincoln Oak Skeletal Remains,” hosted by the New Haven Museum.

