Where We Live

With outcry over critical race theory, we hear from Connecticut educators and students

Published October 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
With a General Election just around the corner, the so-called “sleepy” town of Guilford has made national headlines, gripped by a polarizing debate over what’s being taught in schools.

Guilford High School English Chair George Cooksey and Superintendent Paul Freeman explain that while critical race theory is not itself taught in the K-12 environment in Guilford, “dimension” and diversity of source material is still a priority.

Plus, a new Black and Latino Studies elective is rolling out in Connecticut high schools next fall, following the first mandate of its kind in the country. A Windsor High School teacher and student who are piloting the course weigh in.

How are educators and curricula adapting to reflect our world? And how can they be caught in the political crossfire?

  • Dr. Paul Freeman - Superintendent, Guilford Public Schools
  • George Cooksey - English Chair, Guilford High School
  • Daisha Brabham - Windsor High School Social Studies Teacher
  • Shakila Campbell - Windsor High School Student
  • Dr. Saran Stewart - Associate Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs; Director of Global Education at UConn’s Neag School of Education
    Katie Pellico
    Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
    Lucy Nalpathanchil
    Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
