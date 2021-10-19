With outcry over critical race theory, we hear from Connecticut educators and students
With a General Election just around the corner, the so-called “sleepy” town of Guilford has made national headlines, gripped by a polarizing debate over what’s being taught in schools.
Guilford High School English Chair George Cooksey and Superintendent Paul Freeman explain that while critical race theory is not itself taught in the K-12 environment in Guilford, “dimension” and diversity of source material is still a priority.
Plus, a new Black and Latino Studies elective is rolling out in Connecticut high schools next fall, following the first mandate of its kind in the country. A Windsor High School teacher and student who are piloting the course weigh in.
How are educators and curricula adapting to reflect our world? And how can they be caught in the political crossfire?
- Dr. Paul Freeman - Superintendent, Guilford Public Schools
- George Cooksey - English Chair, Guilford High School
- Daisha Brabham - Windsor High School Social Studies Teacher
- Shakila Campbell - Windsor High School Student
- Dr. Saran Stewart - Associate Professor of Higher Education and Student Affairs; Director of Global Education at UConn’s Neag School of Education