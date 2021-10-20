© 2021 Connecticut Public

Adam Harris: Fixing racism in higher education

Published October 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT
Adam Harris, author of 'The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right'
Adam Harris, author of 'The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right'

In 1831, Simeon Jocelyn, a New Haven abolitionist, tried to establish a Black college near Yale.

Now Adam Harris, the author of The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right, documents this ill-fated attempt — and others nationally — to establish institutions of learning for African-Americans against the tide of public and legislative opposition.

Harris also examines a long history of underfunding Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), established before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and how Black students are affected, to this day, by a lack of investment and equity in higher education.

What’s next? Harris explains.

GUESTS:

  • Adam Harris - Author of The State Must Provide: Why America’s Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right; Staff Writer, The Atlantic
  • Jane Gates - Provost and Senior Vice President, Academic and Student Affairs, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU)
  • Orsella Hughes - Executive Director, Prosperity Foundation

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired September 9, 2021.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
