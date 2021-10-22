Let's talk about sex (education), baby

Sex ed curriculum varies greatly across our state and our country.

Today, please be advised we’re talking about sex specifically, sex education.

Although schools are required to teach human development and disease prevention, Connecticut schools are not required to teach sexual health education.

It’s often a short curriculum taught in high school. And conversations about consent, and LGBTQ inclusivity are left out.

We want to hear from you. What do you wish you had learned from your sex ed class in school?

