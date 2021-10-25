© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Feeling the strain of supply and staffing shortages, Connecticut restaurants ask you to "be kind"

Published October 25, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT
1 of 1  — IMG_6459.jpg
Inside the kitchen at Home Restaurant in Branford, chef Lauren Renrichitelli and staff prep for dinner.
WNPR

First, a new series from The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio shines a spotlight on juvenile justice in the state. Walter Smith Randolph and Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas preview their findings.

Then, with staffing shortages and supply chain snags impacting eateries across the state, a new social media campaign reminds you to #BEKINDtoRestaurants. Hear from Connecticut restaurant owners, chefs and managers, plus the folks behind this much needed PSA. Are you being kind when you dine?

  • Walter Smith Randolph - Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project
  • Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas - Investigative Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio
  • April Gibson - Executive Chef, The North House in Avon
  • Dylan Reis - General Manager, The North House in Avon
  • Jared Schulefand - Chef, Owner and Operator, Home Restaurant in Branford
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil