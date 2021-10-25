Feeling the strain of supply and staffing shortages, Connecticut restaurants ask you to "be kind"
1 of 1 — IMG_6459.jpg
Inside the kitchen at Home Restaurant in Branford, chef Lauren Renrichitelli and staff prep for dinner.
WNPR
First, a new series from The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio shines a spotlight on juvenile justice in the state. Walter Smith Randolph and Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas preview their findings.
Then, with staffing shortages and supply chain snags impacting eateries across the state, a new social media campaign reminds you to #BEKINDtoRestaurants. Hear from Connecticut restaurant owners, chefs and managers, plus the folks behind this much needed PSA. Are you being kind when you dine?
- Walter Smith Randolph - Investigative Editor and Lead Reporter for The Accountability Project
- Jacqueline Rabe-Thomas - Investigative Reporter for The Accountability Project at Connecticut Public Radio
- April Gibson - Executive Chef, The North House in Avon
- Dylan Reis - General Manager, The North House in Avon
- Jared Schulefand - Chef, Owner and Operator, Home Restaurant in Branford