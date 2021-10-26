© 2021 Connecticut Public

Theater aims to become more inclusive and equitable

Published October 26, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
Hamilton Richard Rodgers Theatre Cast

Slowly and surely, live theater has come back to life but that doesn’t mean theater is completely back to normal.

Today, we check in with theaters in Connecticut and hear about what’s coming to the stage this fall, all while keeping actors and theater patrons safe.

We learn how the types of performances that you see might have changed as well.

Are you going to see a show? 

GUESTS:

  • Jacqui Hubbard - Executive artistic director at Ivoryton Playhouse in Ivoryton, Connecticut
  • Kit Ingui - Managing Director of Long Wharf Theater in New Haven, Connecticut
  • Melia Bensussen - Artistic Director at Hartford Stage
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
