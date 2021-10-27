Baseball legend Bobby Valentine says he has his ‘plot’ in Stamford, raises over $500,000 for Nov. 2 mayoral race

Bobby Valentine, an unaffiliated candidate for Stamford mayor, has drawn big-name Republican donors – former president George W. Bush, and Anthony Scaramucci and Linda McMahon, former president Donald Trump appointees.

In a debate Oct. 21 on News 12, hosted by the Stamford Chamber of Commerce, Valentine summed up his motivation for the upcoming Nov. 2 election:

“I want to be the mayor of this city for one reason and one reason only. I’m not going to Hartford from here, I’m not going to D.C. from here. I’m staying here till the end. I have my plot here, and I want to make the city of Stamford proud.”

Valentine is under fire for recent comments including referring to Stamford voters as “dumb” and “lazy,” calling his opponent Rep. Caroline Simmons a “35-year-old girl,” and in a 28 second video clip, stating, “If you’re not owning, you’re not caring,” and Stamford renters are “not leaving the community better than when they got here.”

As per the Oct. 12 filing with the Stamford Town Clerk’s office, Valentine’s campaign raised $520,645.21. Combined, the candidates have raised more than $1 million in one of the most high-profile, divisive, and closely contested mayoral races in Stamford’s history.

Guests:

