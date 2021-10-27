© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Baseball legend Bobby Valentine says he has his ‘plot’ in Stamford, raises over $500,000 for Nov. 2 mayoral race

Published October 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
1 of 1  — Bobby Valentine Web pic.jpeg
An ad for mayoral candidate Bobby Valentine makes its rounds on a Stamford bus.

Bobby Valentine, an unaffiliated candidate for Stamford mayor, has drawn big-name Republican donors – former president George W. Bush, and Anthony Scaramucci and Linda McMahon, former president Donald Trump appointees.

In a debate Oct. 21 on News 12, hosted by the Stamford Chamber of Commerce, Valentine summed up his motivation for the upcoming Nov. 2 election:
“I want to be the mayor of this city for one reason and one reason only. I’m not going to Hartford from here, I’m not going to D.C. from here. I’m staying here till the end. I have my plot here, and I want to make the city of Stamford proud.”

Valentine is under fire for recent comments including referring to Stamford voters as “dumb” and “lazy,” calling his opponent Rep. Caroline Simmons a “35-year-old girl,” and in a 28 second video clip, stating, “If you’re not owning, you’re not caring,” and Stamford renters are “not leaving the community better than when they got here.”

As per the Oct. 12 filing with the Stamford Town Clerk’s office, Valentine’s campaign raised $520,645.21. Combined, the candidates have raised more than $1 million in one of the most high-profile, divisive, and closely contested mayoral races in Stamford’s history.

Guests:

  • Bobby Valentine - Mayoral candidate, (unaffiliated), Stamford. Former Director of Public Health and Safety, city of Stamford. Former professional baseball player – L.A. Dodgers, California Angels, New York Mets, and the Seattle Mariners. Former manager – the Texas Rangers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox.
  • Brianna Gurciulo - Politics Reporter, Stamford Advocate
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil