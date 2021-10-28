New Haven author Tochi Onyebuchi on why 'Riot Baby' is not a dystopian story

Riot Baby is author Tochi Onyebuchi’s first foray into adult fiction, a “fiery” response to the “horrifically regular death” of unarmed black men and the non-indictments of officers responsible. It has been heralded by critics as “searing" and "devastating,” garnering a long list of awards and nominations.

Although Riot Baby has also been called "dystopian," Onyebuchi explains why that isn’t exactly the case when it comes to this work of speculative fiction.

Plus, hear from nurse practitioner and poet Cortney Davis about her book, “I Hear Their Voices Singing.” How can genres like science fiction and poetry help us to better understand - or cope with - our world?

