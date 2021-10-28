© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

New Haven author Tochi Onyebuchi on why 'Riot Baby' is not a dystopian story

Published October 28, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT
1 of 1  — Tochi Onyebuchi by Christina Orlando
Christina Orlando

Riot Baby is author Tochi Onyebuchi’s first foray into adult fiction, a “fiery” response to the “horrifically regular death” of unarmed black men and the non-indictments of officers responsible. It has been heralded by critics as “searing" and "devastating,” garnering a long list of awards and nominations.

Although Riot Baby has also been called "dystopian," Onyebuchi explains why that isn’t exactly the case when it comes to this work of speculative fiction.

Plus, hear from nurse practitioner and poet Cortney Davis about her book, “I Hear Their Voices Singing.” How can genres like science fiction and poetry help us to better understand - or cope with - our world?

Guests:

  • Tochi Onyebuchi - Author, Riot Baby
  • Cortney Davis - Nurse Practitioner and Poet Laureate of Bethel (2019-2022)
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil