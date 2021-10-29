Celebrating end of life on your own terms
Losing someone you love is one of the most devastating experiences in life.
Today, we talk about how we grieve as we approach All Souls Day and Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.
We talk with the co founder of Farewelling.
The company transforms funerals, believing they should be as unique as weddings and birthday parties.
And later, bereavement periods in the US can be quite short, with the expectation we make a quick return to work and normal life.
Should we rethink how we process grief?
GUESTS:
- Caitlin Abrams - grave cleaner from Southern Vermont
- Elizabeth Meyer Karansky - Co-founder of Farewelling, a company working to transform funerals. She is also a funeral director, thanatologist, and a death doula
- Jelena Kecmanovic - psychologist and director of Arlington Behavior Therapy Institute