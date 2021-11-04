How Catholicism has evolved in the 21st century

President Biden has met with Pope Francis in Rome. The President later sharing that the Pope told him he was a good Catholic and should continue to receive communion.

This hour, we talk about what it means to be Catholic in the 21st century.

Although the Vatican has not changed much of its doctrine, lay Catholics viewpoints and opinions have changed and evolved with the times.

We hear from Celia Viggo Wexler, author of Catholic Women Confront Their Church: Stories of Hurt and Hope.

We want to hear from you. How did the church shape your ideas and opinions? Do you still practice today?

GUESTS:

