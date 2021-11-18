© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut author Roya Hakakian on her new book, 'A Beginner's Guide to America'

Published November 18, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
1 of 1  — Roya Hakakian's A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO AMERICA

Roya Hakakian came to the US as a refugee from Iran when she was just a teenager.

Now, the Connecticut author and poet has drawn on her life story to create a “guidebook” about the immigrant experience.

This hour, Hakakian joins us to talk about her book, A Beginner’s Guide To America. How has the history and experience of immigration in your family shaped your experience as an American?

This program originally aired on March 19, 2021.

GUESTS:

  • Roya Hakakian - Author, poet, and Connecticut resident. Her latest book is A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious
Click here to read an excerpt from A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO AMERICA.

Excerpted from A Beginner's Guide to America by Roya Hakakian. Published March 16, 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of The Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Roya Hakakian.

Tags

Where We LiveimmigrationAuthorConnecticut
