Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Meet two Connecticut artists showing where they live in a different light

Published November 19, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST
Pablo Delano and Rashmi Talpade
Pablo Delano and Rashmi Talpade

Photography can be documentary, capturing a place and time as they are. It can also provide a means for reimagining the world around us. Hear from two Connecticut artists using the medium to show where they live in a different light.

Pablo Delano is a visual artist and Trinity College fine arts professor based in West Hartford, whose book of photography 'Hartford Seen,' was the first to focus on the capital city. Delano discusses the ways the book defies traditional depictions of Hartford.

1 of 6  — From HARTFORD SEEN by Pablo Delano, published by Wesleyan University Press. Copyright © 2020 by Pablo Delano.
2 of 6  — From HARTFORD SEEN by Pablo Delano, published by Wesleyan University Press. Copyright © 2020 by Pablo Delano.
3 of 6  — From HARTFORD SEEN by Pablo Delano, published by Wesleyan University Press. Copyright © 2020 by Pablo Delano.
4 of 6  — From HARTFORD SEEN by Pablo Delano, published by Wesleyan University Press. Copyright © 2020 by Pablo Delano.
5 of 6  — From HARTFORD SEEN by Pablo Delano, published by Wesleyan University Press. Copyright © 2020 by Pablo Delano.
6 of 6  — From HARTFORD SEEN by Pablo Delano, published by Wesleyan University Press. Copyright © 2020 by Pablo Delano. DelanoUnityPlaza.jpg

Plus, artist and photographer Rashmi Talpade believes art is everywhere and creativity is within everyone. Hear about her collaborations with different Connecticut communities, reimagining their surroundings through large-scale collage.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
