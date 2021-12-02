© 2021 Connecticut Public

3 billion birds are gone, scientists tell us the ways to bring them back

Published December 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST
Scientists have warned us: since 1970 nearly 3 billion North American birds have disappeared.

This hour, ornithologist Pete Marra, from Georgetown University joins us to talk about how to reverse this troubling statistic.

And later scientist Brooke Bateman explains how climate change affects birds and talks about natural climate solutions.

Today, the Connecticut Audubon Society releases its latest State of the Birds Report. What birds are at risk where we live?

We want to hear from you.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Peter Marra - Laudato Si Professor of Biology and the Environment at Georgetown University and the director of The Earth Commons: A Georgetown University Institute for Environment and Sustainability
  • Dr. Brooke Bateman - Director of Climate Science at National Audubon Society
  • Tom Andersen - Director of Communications at the Connecticut Audubon Society

To read the Connecticut Audubon Society 2021 State of the Birds Report visit ctaudubon.org.

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
