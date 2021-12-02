3 billion birds are gone, scientists tell us the ways to bring them back

Scientists have warned us: since 1970 nearly 3 billion North American birds have disappeared.

This hour, ornithologist Pete Marra, from Georgetown University joins us to talk about how to reverse this troubling statistic.

And later scientist Brooke Bateman explains how climate change affects birds and talks about natural climate solutions.

Today, the Connecticut Audubon Society releases its latest State of the Birds Report. What birds are at risk where we live?

GUESTS:



Dr. Peter Marra - Laudato Si Professor of Biology and the Environment at Georgetown University and the director of The Earth Commons: A Georgetown University Institute for Environment and Sustainability

- Laudato Si Professor of Biology and the Environment at Georgetown University and the director of The Earth Commons: A Georgetown University Institute for Environment and Sustainability Dr. Brooke Bateman - Director of Climate Science at National Audubon Society

Director of Climate Science at National Audubon Society Tom Andersen - Director of Communications at the Connecticut Audubon Society

To read the Connecticut Audubon Society 2021 State of the Birds Report visit ctaudubon.org.