Where We Live logo
Where We Live

The role oysters play in the health of Long Island Sound

Published December 3, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST
1 of 2  — IMG_7690.jpg
Norm Bloom of Copps Island Oysters
2 of 2  — IMG_7706.jpg
Copps Island Oysters in Norwalk

More than $100 million in federal infrastructure funds will go towards protecting and preserving Long Island Sound. Hear from Soundkeeper Bill Lucey about spending plans, Save the Sound's priorities, and why oysters are so unique.

Plus, Norm Bloom of Copps Island Oysters explains why conservation is his business; and Tessa Getchis with the Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension Program provides an update on the Shellfish Restoration Project.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Lucey - Long Island Soundkeeper, Save the Sound
  • Norm Bloom - Owner, Copps Island Oysters
  • Tessa Getchis - Aquaculture extension specialist, Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension Program
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
