Connecticut task force looks at medical benefits of magic mushrooms

Next month a task force will release its recommendations about so-called magic mushrooms.

Did that get your attention?

Today, we learn why lawmakers and others have been studying the effects of psilocybin, the main ingredient in magic mushrooms.

Alex Kwan, an associate professor of psychiatry from the Yale School of Medicine joins us to talk about clinical trials happening in Connecticut.

Could magic mushrooms be the next big antidepressant?

Later, speaking about seeing colors, we hear about a special exhibit happening at the Florence Griswold Museum featuring the prints of Currier and Ives.

