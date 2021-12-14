Attorney General William Tong meets with TikTok, and Instagram meets with Congress

Attorneys General across the country are demanding change from the big social media companies.

This hour, we talk to Attorney General William Tong about his recent meeting with TikTok over disturbing trends happening on the platform.

And later, Wall Street Journal tech reporter Georgia Wells walks us through some of the key takeaways from a recent Senate Hearing with Instagram head Adam Mosseri. We hear about some bipartisan efforts to regulate social media.

Can the government make social media safer for children?

GUESTS:

