Attorney General William Tong meets with TikTok, and Instagram meets with Congress

Published December 14, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST
Attorney General William Tong
Ebong Udoma, WSHU
Facebook's Adam Mosseri On Screen At F8 2018

Attorneys General across the country are demanding change from the big social media companies.

This hour, we talk to Attorney General William Tong about his recent meeting with TikTok over disturbing trends happening on the platform.

And later, Wall Street Journal tech reporter Georgia Wells walks us through some of the key takeaways from a recent Senate Hearing with Instagram head Adam Mosseri. We hear about some bipartisan efforts to regulate social media.

Can the government make social media safer for children?

GUESTS:

  • Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
  • Georgia Wells - Tech Reporter at the Wall Street Journal
  • Michael Robb - Senior Director of Research Common Sense
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
