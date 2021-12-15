© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Beyond gender, representation in the toy industry

Published December 15, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST
Toy Story.jpeg
Eileen Foley
Eileen Foley, toy curator and owner, Little Acorn Learning LLC, Redding, Connecticut, at an outdoor market

The iconic Mr. Potato Head from Hasbro is now simply the gender neutral Potato Head. Also this year, LEGO, WildBrain, and Mattel launched the Everyone is Awesome set, the Teletubbies Pride collection, and UNO’s Play with Pride deck in celebration of Pride Month.

This hour on Where We Live, we discuss diversity and inclusion in the toy industry, and its impact on child development.

We hear from experts on the trends and changing norms in the understanding of gender and how diversity must go beyond tokenization by toy manufacturers.

GUESTS:

Diane Gervais: Owner, Amato’s Toy and Hobby Middletown 

Jeffrey Trawick-Smith: Professor Emeritus, Center for Early Childhood Education, Eastern Connecticut State University, and Author of Young Children’s Play: Development, Disabilities, and Diversity 

Ellen Lambert: Advisor – Equity, Inclusion, & Diversity, the Toy Association and the Toy Foundation

Eileen Foley: Toy Curator and Owner, Little Acorn Learning LLC, Redding, Connecticut

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil