Local outreach counters COVID misconceptions amid "Spanish-language disinformation dilemma"

Published December 16, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST
Junta for Progressive Action
Vaccinations take place at Junta for Progressive Action's annual summer celebration.

Misinformation is a factor for anyone online, but research has shown false and misleading statements about COVID-19 that are in Spanish will linger longer on social media.

Hear about this national problem from Free Press senior counsel Nora Benavidez, and about the local efforts to help close the gap in vaccine distribution among Hispanic residents in our state. Junta for Progressive Action and the Hispanic Health Council join, along with Fair Haven Community Health Care, to talk about their real-world success in dispelling viral misconceptions.

What can you do to combat Covid-19 misinformation?

GUESTS:

  • Nora Benavidez - Senior Counsel and Director of Digital Justice and Civil Rights, Free Press
  • Dionne Kotey - Director of Wellness and Health Management, Hispanic Health Council
  • Dr. Suzanne Lagarde - CEO, Fair Haven Community Health Care
  • Bruni Pizarro - Executive Director, Junta for Progressive Action
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
