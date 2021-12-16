Local outreach counters COVID misconceptions amid "Spanish-language disinformation dilemma"

Misinformation is a factor for anyone online, but research has shown false and misleading statements about COVID-19 that are in Spanish will linger longer on social media.

Hear about this national problem from Free Press senior counsel Nora Benavidez, and about the local efforts to help close the gap in vaccine distribution among Hispanic residents in our state. Junta for Progressive Action and the Hispanic Health Council join, along with Fair Haven Community Health Care, to talk about their real-world success in dispelling viral misconceptions.

What can you do to combat Covid-19 misinformation?

