© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

What to listen to, binge watch and read over the holidays

Published December 17, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST
Seinfeld_on_TV.jpg
Chuck Olsen
/
Creative Commons

It’s the holiday season! Time to binge watch shows, read ALL the books piling up on our nightstands and listen to podcasts on the long drive to grandma’s house.

Today on Where We Live, we talk about the best podcasts, shows and books of 2021.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans joins us to share his favorite TV shows of 2021. Later, we hear from one of the owners of Breakwater Books in Guilford, Connecticut and hear what books were standouts in 2021.

We want to hear from you, Where We Live. What are you binge watching, listening and reading over this holiday season?

GUESTS:

  • Eric Deggans - NPR’s TV Critic
  • Richard Parent - Co-owner of Breakwater Books in Guilford Connecticut
  • Emma Carey - freelance culture and entertainment writer, and weekly contributor to Esquire
Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil