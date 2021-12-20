The Little Town of Bethlehem

Today, we hear about an 80 year tradition at the Bethlehem Connecticut post office that has earned it the nickname Christmastown. Thousands of cards and packages come through this tiny post office every year to get one of their cachets.

On Friday, the Connecticut Mirror reported that Sema4, the laboratory based in Stamford responsible for managing 15 out of the 23 state testing sites, has pulled out of it’s contract with the state. The company will exit the testing business by mid-January.

With the holidays coming up and latest surge in cases, this could not have come at a worse time. Connecticut Mirror investigative reporter Dave Altimari joins us.

And later, the Connecticut Social Equity Council is working to set the criteria for those that want to open an adult-use marijuana business on the state. We'll also hear from Andrea Comer, the Social Equity Council Committee Chairwoman.

GUESTS:

