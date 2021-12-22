The next move for Purdue, Sacklers, and Connecticut

A federal judge overturned Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement which offered the Sackler family immunity from future civil liability . Purdue Pharma’s $4.5 billion settlement would have funded treatment programs for opioid use disorder.

This hour, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong discusses the state’s successful appeal to reject the bankruptcy settlement and the continued push for accountability from the Sacklers. He’s joined by corporate law professor, Joshua Silverstein, an expert in bankruptcy proceedings.

Acute care nurse practitioner Stephen P. Wood, a Visiting Researcher at Harvard Law School, traces the history of Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers, a drug dubbed ‘Mother’s Little Helper,’ and the overseas sales of opioids by Purdue Pharma subsidiary Mundipharma.

Anthropologist Alexa Dietrich of Wagner College, a researcher on the role of corporations in society, discusses ethics and corporate governance.

GUESTS:

William Tong : Connecticut Attorney General

Joshua Silverstein : Professor of Law, University of Arkansas, Little Rock

Stephen P. Wood : Bioethicist, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Visiting Researcher at Harvard Law School