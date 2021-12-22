© 2021 Connecticut Public

The next move for Purdue, Sacklers, and Connecticut

Published December 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
Richard Sackler deposition, 2015 in Kentucky,

A federal judge overturned Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement which offered the Sackler family immunity from future civil liability. Purdue Pharma’s $4.5 billion settlement would have funded treatment programs for opioid use disorder.

This hour, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong discusses the state’s successful appeal to reject the bankruptcy settlement and the continued push for accountability from the Sacklers. He’s joined by corporate law professor, Joshua Silverstein, an expert in bankruptcy proceedings.

Acute care nurse practitioner Stephen P. Wood, a Visiting Researcher at Harvard Law School, traces the history of Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers, a drug dubbed ‘Mother’s Little Helper,’ and the overseas sales of opioids by Purdue Pharma subsidiary Mundipharma.

Anthropologist Alexa Dietrich of Wagner College, a researcher on the role of corporations in society, discusses ethics and corporate governance.

Produced by Sujata Srinivasan and Abe Levine

Technical Producer Cat Pastor

GUESTS:

William Tong: Connecticut Attorney General

Joshua Silverstein: Professor of Law, University of Arkansas, Little Rock

Stephen P. Wood: Bioethicist, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Visiting Researcher at Harvard Law School

Alexa Dietrich: Associate Professor of Anthropology, Wagner College

Where We Live
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for Where We Live, the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative longform journalism.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
