Best of 2021

Somehow we’re at the end of another year. For Where We Live, that means looking back at the live conversations we’ve had—a whopping 198 of them!

The best part of my job is hearing from you, when you call in, when you email show ideas, when you tell us what you didn’t like but more times than not, what you love about the show.

Thank you for listening on your car radio, on your smartspeaker or by subscribing to the podcast!

An amazing team of women produce this show, Tess, Sujata and Katie. And technical director, Cat Pastor, makes sure you hear us loud and clear from Hartford and the many remote locations our guests ‘Zoomed’ in from over the last year.



For this week between Christmas and New Year’s, we continue our tradition of re-airing some of our best WWL shows. They include conversations with explorers like NASA Astronaut Kayla Barron who is orbiting the earth as I write this (Seriously! She’s on the International Space Station), deep sea explorer and Connecticut resident, Dr. Robert Ballard, and underwater ocean photographer Brian Skerry (a New Englander, too).

We also talked to two amazing athletes, Paralympians Matthew Torres of Fairfield and Laura Goodkind.

And before we say goodbye to 2021, our show Dec 31 reminds us to reflect on the winter season; it’s okay to slow down and take time to be gentle with yourself and others, some of what author Katherine May shares in our conversation about “Wintering.”

We’ll be back January 4!

Lucy