Connecticut schools brace for staffing shortages amid COVID surge

As Connecticut schools reopen amid a COVID-19 surge, administrators are working to prevent staffing shortages and closures, and to respond to concerns from parents and students. Hear from the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents and local districts. How did the recent change in CDC guidance on isolation time impact reopening?

Plus, epidemiologist Dr. Saad Omer offers clarity amid changing public health messaging; and Dr. Mark Siegel shares his perspective from the critical care setting, explaining what he's asking Governor Lamont to do.

GUESTS:

