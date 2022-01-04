© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Connecticut schools brace for staffing shortages amid COVID surge

Published January 4, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
As Connecticut schools reopen amid a COVID-19 surge, administrators are working to prevent staffing shortages and closures, and to respond to concerns from parents and students. Hear from the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents and local districts. How did the recent change in CDC guidance on isolation time impact reopening?

Plus, epidemiologist Dr. Saad Omer offers clarity amid changing public health messaging; and Dr. Mark Siegel shares his perspective from the critical care setting, explaining what he's asking Governor Lamont to do.

GUESTS:

  • Fran Rabinowitz - Executive Director, Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents
  • Dr. Jan Perruccio - Superintendent of Public Schools, Old Saybrook
  • Dr. Saad Omer - Epidemiologist; Director, Yale Institute for Global Health
  • Dr. Mark Siegel - Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician; Residency Program Director, Yale School of Medicine
Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
