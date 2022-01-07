© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

West Haven's Treneé McGee on her special election win, plans for future

Published January 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST
1 of 3  — Trenee McGee Swearing In_1.jpg
Democratic State Rep. Treneé McGee was sworn in on December 22, 2021.
2 of 3  — Trenee McGee Swearing In_2.jpg
Democratic State Rep. Treneé McGee was sworn in on December 22, 2021.
3 of 3  — Trenee McGee Swearing In_3.jpg
Democratic State Rep. Treneé McGee was sworn in on December 22, 2021.

This hour, we hear from newly elected West Haven state Rep. Treneé McGee, touching on her efforts to win over public trust in the context of a city scandal, and her plans for the future.

Plus, we’ll look ahead to election season with The Campaign School at Yale. How has the art of campaigning changed in recent years?

GUESTS:

  • Treneé McGee - Democratic state Representative, West Haven
  • Patricia Russo - Executive Director, The Campaign School at Yale
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
