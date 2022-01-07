West Haven's Treneé McGee on her special election win, plans for future
Democratic State Rep. Treneé McGee was sworn in on December 22, 2021.
This hour, we hear from newly elected West Haven state Rep. Treneé McGee, touching on her efforts to win over public trust in the context of a city scandal, and her plans for the future.
Plus, we’ll look ahead to election season with The Campaign School at Yale. How has the art of campaigning changed in recent years?
GUESTS:
- Treneé McGee - Democratic state Representative, West Haven
- Patricia Russo - Executive Director, The Campaign School at Yale